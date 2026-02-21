China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Natural Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 175,250 shares.

China Natural Gas Stock Performance

Get China Natural Gas alerts:

About China Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Gas, Inc operates as a city gas distributor in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial end-users. The company delivers piped natural gas for heating, cooking and power generation, seeking to expand access to cleaner energy sources in urban and suburban communities.

In addition to gas sales, China Natural Gas provides comprehensive pipeline infrastructure services, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of gas distribution networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.