China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Natural Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 175,250 shares.
China Natural Gas Stock Performance
About China Natural Gas
In addition to gas sales, China Natural Gas provides comprehensive pipeline infrastructure services, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of gas distribution networks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Gas
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.