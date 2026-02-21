Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $11.65. Heartland Express shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 500,400 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $179.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 185.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

