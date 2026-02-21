TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.66. TVA Group shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 64,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of C$185.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TVA Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services.

