Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $6.80. Glencore shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 10,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $12.90 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Glencore Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Glencore plc is a global leader in the production, marketing and trading of commodities. Through its diversified portfolio, the company operates in two principal segments: Metals & Minerals, and Energy Products. In Metals & Minerals, Glencore produces and trades a wide array of industrial metals, including copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lead, aluminum, iron ore and coal. Its Energy Products segment encompasses the sourcing, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined products, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, while also managing a significant agricultural trading business that handles grains, oilseeds and sugar.

Founded in 1974 by Marc Rich as Marc Rich + Co International, the company rebranded to Glencore in 1994 and has since expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

