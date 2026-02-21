Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PTC stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

PTC Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 900,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,406. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $210.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About PTC

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

