Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $1,996.87. 361,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,008. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,723.90 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,062.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,180.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,872.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

