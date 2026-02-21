Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.75. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 448,818 shares traded.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.
The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.
