Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.22 and traded as high as $26.09. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 384,887 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.18%.The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Get Free Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

