SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Issues Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $973.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.8%

SiriusPoint stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

