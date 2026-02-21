Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.65. 3,831,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,128,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
