iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 1,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF ( NASDAQ:INRO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

