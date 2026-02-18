Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Herbalife’s conference call:

Q4 net sales of $1.3 billion (up 6.3% YoY) and full?year adjusted EBITDA of $658 million with margin expansion, plus $333 million operating cash flow and debt repayments that lowered total leverage to 2.8x .

(up 6.3% YoY) and full?year adjusted EBITDA of $658 million with margin expansion, plus $333 million operating cash flow and debt repayments that lowered total leverage to . The company is pushing personalization and product innovation—MultiBurn, HL Skin, Life I/O Baseline and Protocol Beta 2.0—with plans for precision?made supplements at scale and a visibility boost from Cristiano Ronaldo buying a 10% stake in HBL Pro2col for $7.5 million .

. Regional results were mixed—India posted a record quarter (~$250M) helped by a GST cut (driving volume) but generated an ~ $11 million transition charge and a near?term tailwind through late?2026, while China showed continued volume weakness.

transition charge and a near?term tailwind through late?2026, while China showed continued volume weakness. 2026 guidance targets reported net sales growth of 1%–6% (0%–5% constant currency), adjusted EBITDA of $670–$710M , an adjusted tax rate around 30%, and CapEx of $50–$80M plus $40–$60M of capitalized SaaS.

(0%–5% constant currency), adjusted EBITDA of , an adjusted tax rate around 30%, and CapEx of $50–$80M plus $40–$60M of capitalized SaaS. Distributor momentum and engagement initiatives are strengthening—new distributors are up 16% on a two?year stack (North America new distributors +19% in Q4) and expanded training/digital tools aim to increase retention and lifetime value.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 60.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 262,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000.

Positive Sentiment: Cristiano Ronaldo invested $7.5 million to acquire a 10% stake in Herbalife’s Pro2col technology subsidiary — a celebrity strategic investment that could boost consumer awareness, platform credibility and user adoption for the company’s personalized?nutrition app. Herbalife Announces Cristiano Ronaldo Invests

Cristiano Ronaldo invested $7.5 million to acquire a 10% stake in Herbalife’s Pro2col technology subsidiary — a celebrity strategic investment that could boost consumer awareness, platform credibility and user adoption for the company’s personalized?nutrition app. Positive Sentiment: Net sales grew ~6.3% YoY to about $1.28–1.30 billion in Q4 and management said net sales and adjusted EBITDA finished above guidance — supporting the revenue growth narrative behind today’s upside. Herbalife Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Net Sales Growth

Net sales grew ~6.3% YoY to about $1.28–1.30 billion in Q4 and management said net sales and adjusted EBITDA finished above guidance — supporting the revenue growth narrative behind today’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped some street estimates (reported ~$1.28B vs. ~$1.24B consensus), reinforcing the top?line beat story despite mixed profit metrics — a reason traders favored the stock. QuiverQuant Q4 Report

Revenue topped some street estimates (reported ~$1.28B vs. ~$1.24B consensus), reinforcing the top?line beat story despite mixed profit metrics — a reason traders favored the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued Q1 and FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (Q1 ~ $1.3B; FY $5.1B–$5.3B vs. ~$5.2B street view) — this reduces downside surprise risk but is not a strong upside catalyst on its own. Guidance in Press Release

Management issued Q1 and FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (Q1 ~ $1.3B; FY $5.1B–$5.3B vs. ~$5.2B street view) — this reduces downside surprise risk but is not a strong upside catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share reporting is mixed: the company reported $0.45 EPS (above some outlets’ consensus but below Zacks’ $0.48 estimate), creating confusion and weighing on near?term sentiment for value?sensitive investors. Zacks: HLF Misses Q4 Estimates

Earnings per share reporting is mixed: the company reported $0.45 EPS (above some outlets’ consensus but below Zacks’ $0.48 estimate), creating confusion and weighing on near?term sentiment for value?sensitive investors. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: operating profit and net income declined YoY and net margin/ROE metrics remain under pressure — these fundamentals explain caution among longer?term investors despite revenue growth. QuiverQuant Profitability Details

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Argus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

