SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 573,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNT. Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

