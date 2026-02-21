Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.52 and traded as high as GBX 302.80. Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 299.80, with a volume of 6,323,579 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.14. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

