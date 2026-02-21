Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.52 and traded as high as GBX 302.80. Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 299.80, with a volume of 6,323,579 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Serco Group
Serco Group Trading Down 0.3%
Serco Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.