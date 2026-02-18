Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Herbalife stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 2,249,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.