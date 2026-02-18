Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,597 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 52,250 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Alaunos Therapeutics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.

