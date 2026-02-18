GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,524,164 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,840,882 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,886,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,886,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVD. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,056,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 1,202.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 390,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,351,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,639,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -3.35. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.8456 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 149.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -700.00%.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

