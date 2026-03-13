Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,237 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $50,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,160,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,915,000 after acquiring an additional 290,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 125,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 776,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Shares of STZ opened at $148.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

