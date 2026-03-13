iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $77,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,240,000 after purchasing an additional 412,741 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,615.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 362,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 268.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO opened at $316.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day moving average is $327.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $355.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

