Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend?paying equity securities of companies located around the world. In addition to traditional equity holdings, the fund employs an options overlay strategy—selling call options on individual stocks or on equity indices—to generate additional premium income and to help manage portfolio volatility.

IGD’s investment portfolio is broadly diversified across developed and emerging markets, including North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

