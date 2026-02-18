Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

BABA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 677,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $375.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 57,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

