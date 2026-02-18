Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 950,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $125.94 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Masimo by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Danaher has signed a definitive agreement to buy Masimo for $180 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at roughly $9.9B; Masimo is expected to operate within Danaher’s Diagnostics segment — this provides a near-term valuation anchor for MASI. PR Newswire

Danaher has signed a definitive agreement to buy Masimo for $180 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at roughly $9.9B; Masimo is expected to operate within Danaher’s Diagnostics segment — this provides a near-term valuation anchor for MASI. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged sharply after the acquisition news as traders priced in the $180 cash offer and the premium to prior levels, driving heavy volume and sizeable intraday gains. InsiderMonkey

Market reaction: shares surged sharply after the acquisition news as traders priced in the $180 cash offer and the premium to prior levels, driving heavy volume and sizeable intraday gains. Positive Sentiment: Strategic rationale: Danaher is buying Masimo to strengthen its diagnostics and patient monitoring capabilities; analysts view the deal as a logical fit that could accelerate product distribution and scale. MedTechDive

Strategic rationale: Danaher is buying Masimo to strengthen its diagnostics and patient monitoring capabilities; analysts view the deal as a logical fit that could accelerate product distribution and scale. Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics and timing: the offer is $180/share in cash and the transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to approvals — MASI may continue trading below the offer price until closing to reflect regulatory, financing and timing risk. Reuters

Deal mechanics and timing: the offer is $180/share in cash and the transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to approvals — MASI may continue trading below the offer price until closing to reflect regulatory, financing and timing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate caution: some market commentary notes that despite the surge, recent earnings estimate trends for Masimo were weak and could limit upside beyond the deal-arbitrage window. Zacks

Analyst/estimate caution: some market commentary notes that despite the surge, recent earnings estimate trends for Masimo were weak and could limit upside beyond the deal-arbitrage window. Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk: multiple shareholder-law firms have opened investigations into whether Masimo’s board obtained a fair price, and class-action filings or challenges could complicate or delay closing and create legal costs. PR Newswire – Monteverde

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

