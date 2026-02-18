Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $10.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,156,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $99.08 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

