Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.
Verbund Trading Down 2.8%
Verbund
Verbund AG is Austria’s leading electricity company and one of Europe’s largest producers of hydropower. The company’s core activities encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power, with a focus on renewable energy sources. Verbund operates more than 130 hydropower plants along the Danube, Inn and Enns rivers, supplemented by pumped storage facilities and thermal generation assets. Through its integrated electricity grid, the company supplies power to domestic consumers and industrial clients while also participating in wholesale energy markets across Central Europe.
In addition to its extensive hydropower portfolio, Verbund has expanded into wind, solar and battery storage projects to support Europe’s transition to carbon-neutral energy.
