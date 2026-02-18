Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OEZVY

Verbund Trading Down 2.8%

About Verbund

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $13.61 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

(Get Free Report)

Verbund AG is Austria’s leading electricity company and one of Europe’s largest producers of hydropower. The company’s core activities encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power, with a focus on renewable energy sources. Verbund operates more than 130 hydropower plants along the Danube, Inn and Enns rivers, supplemented by pumped storage facilities and thermal generation assets. Through its integrated electricity grid, the company supplies power to domestic consumers and industrial clients while also participating in wholesale energy markets across Central Europe.

In addition to its extensive hydropower portfolio, Verbund has expanded into wind, solar and battery storage projects to support Europe’s transition to carbon-neutral energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.