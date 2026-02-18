Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

