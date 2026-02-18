Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.1350, with a volume of 1083588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Up 12.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($21.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($20.60). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,543,000 after buying an additional 5,751,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,954,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,018,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,065 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,576.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,498,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.