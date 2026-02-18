AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.21 and last traded at C$19.20, with a volume of 38077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.09.

AGF.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.30 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 EPS for the current year.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

