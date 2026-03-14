Comerica Bank Has $102.47 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $102,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 12,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 78,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.0% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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