Rhino Investment Partners Inc Purchases 15,768 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for about 2.8% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in WEX by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 4,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $74,791.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,830.50. This represents a 29.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,154 shares of company stock worth $1,256,518 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WEX opened at $159.82 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $180.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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