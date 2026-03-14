Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 5,000 Shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,989,619.38. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$17.11 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$11.16 and a one year high of C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.12.

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TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$712.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.13.

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About TransAlta

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TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

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