Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 5,000 Shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,989,619.38. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$17.11 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$11.16 and a one year high of C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.12.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$712.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.
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About TransAlta
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.
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