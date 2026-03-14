Allison Michelle Maher Sells 8,999 Shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director Allison Michelle Maher sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$77,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,758.72. This trade represents a 33.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.37 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$843.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.14.

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Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Surge Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$111.40 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial cut Surge Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGY

About Surge Energy

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Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

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