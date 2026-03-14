Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.88.

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Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 2.5%

About Power Co. of Canada

TSE:POW opened at C$66.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.36. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$74.91. The company has a market cap of C$42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

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Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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