Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

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Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -91.53%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

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