Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $68,963.05 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO Himagiri Mukkamala sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $68,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,928.50. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $48.33 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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