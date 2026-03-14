Douglas Pasquale Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pasquale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $888,999.25. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DIN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.96.

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Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

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Dine Brands Global Company Profile

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Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Further Reading

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