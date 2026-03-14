iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Position Increased by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Sharpepoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,468,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 923,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,518,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,510,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 439.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

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