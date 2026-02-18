Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 1,087,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.