Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 31,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 544,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

TSRYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

