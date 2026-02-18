JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $180.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.
ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.
Allegion Price Performance
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Allegion
Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $8.70–$8.90 and reiterated revenue targets while highlighting electronics growth and an active M&A strategy—supporting forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Allegion outlines 2026 EPS guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew ~9% year?over?year and management pointed to margin expansion and strong cash generation—items investors treat as durable earnings drivers. Allegion Reports Q4, Full?Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product & go?to?market momentum: Schlage integrations (including NterNow) and new presentations at the Builders’ Show highlight cross?sell opportunities into residential builder channels. Schlage and NterNow showcase solutions
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and the full earnings slide deck / call transcript are available for deeper review of segment performance and assumptions. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Index/removal commentary shows stable distributions within the Russell 1000, a technical factor that can influence passive flows but not fundamentals. Russell 1000 distribution update
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed consensus (company reported below expectations), which typically pressures short?term sentiment—some outlets report the miss and note weaker residential demand as a factor. Q4 earnings miss coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed rising cybersecurity risks that could affect operations, data and financial performance—an emerging risk that investors may discount into valuation or cap?ex expectations. Cybersecurity risk disclosure
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.
The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.
Featured Stories
