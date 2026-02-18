JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $180.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $163.63. 318,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.