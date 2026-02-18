Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. 200,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,299. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $5,073,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,902.46. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,676 shares of company stock worth $12,648,096. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 932,177 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $285,639,000 after buying an additional 737,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $175,355,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Louisiana-Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

