LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $909.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.250-9.25 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from LCI Industries’ conference call:

Q4 results were strong: 15% year?over?year revenue growth with operating margin expanding 180 bps (quarterly operating margin more than doubled) and adjusted EBITDA up ~53% to $70M, while GAAP EPS more than doubled to $0.77.

OEM momentum and product innovation drove results—OEM net sales rose 18% to $737M, total content per unit increased 11% to $5,670, and the five most recent product launches now have an annualized run rate of ~$225M; recent acquisitions (Freedman, Trans/Air) are integrating ahead of plan.

Management guided 2026 to consolidated revenue of $4.2–$4.3B , operating margin of 7.5%–8% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.25–$9.25, while targeting 70–120 bps of further margin improvement and continuing 8–10 facility consolidations to drive efficiency toward double?digit margins.

Aftermarket represents a sizable growth opportunity—aftermarket sales grew 8% to $196M, the company cites ~1.5M RVs entering the repair cycle over 1–3 years and estimates ~ $50M of potential annual automotive aftermarket opportunity from a competitor bankruptcy, supported by new distribution and manufacturing capacity.

Near?term profitability and some aftermarket margins are under pressure: aftermarket operating margin fell to 4.3% (from 7.9%) due to higher material/tariff costs, mix shifts and investment spending, the company recorded $3.9M of restructuring costs and is evaluating ~ $75M of lower?margin divestitures that could reduce reported revenue near term.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 100,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,259. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

