ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Here are the key takeaways from ICL Group’s conference call:

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL delivered a strong finish — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $380 million, full-year EBITDA was $1.488 billion (with $1 billion specialty-driven), and management guided 2026 consolidated EBITDA of $1.4–$1.6 billion .

. The company is executing its strategic pivot toward specialties, completing an acquisition of ~50% of Bartek Ingredients to deepen its Specialty Food Solutions portfolio and signaling more targeted M&A and organic investment in specialty crop nutrition and food solutions.

to deepen its Specialty Food Solutions portfolio and signaling more targeted M&A and organic investment in specialty crop nutrition and food solutions. Management took multiple one-time strategic charges and restructuring actions (including discontinuing downstream LFP projects, a ~ $61m LFP adjustment, ~ $50m Boulby impairment, facility closures and sale processes), which reduced near-term earnings but refocus capital toward core growth areas.

Potash operations strengthened — Q4 average potash price was about $348 CIF/ton (up >20% YoY), Q4 volumes rose ~15% to 1.2M MT, and full-year potash EBITDA increased 12%, supported by operational improvements in the Dead Sea and Spain.

(up >20% YoY), Q4 volumes rose ~15% to 1.2M MT, and full-year potash EBITDA increased 12%, supported by operational improvements in the Dead Sea and Spain. Margin pressure and downside risk remain from sharply higher raw-material costs (notably sulfur rising to >$500/ton and higher calcium), plus a strengthening shekel versus the USD (about $10m EBITDA impact per 1% move), which management is only partially able to hedge.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 927,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICL

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.