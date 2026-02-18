Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,284,905 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 1,495,357 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,640. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $167.70 and a twelve month high of $436.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.68 and a 200-day moving average of $321.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Featured Stories

