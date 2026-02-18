OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 169,785 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 198,298 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 target price on OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut OFS Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial set a $7.00 price objective on OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OFS Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 41,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,730. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.