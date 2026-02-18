Analyzing Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Honest has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 0.64 -$6.12 million $0.06 35.92 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Honest and Real Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Honest and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 2 4 1 0 1.86 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honest beats Real Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.