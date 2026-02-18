Best Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Mattel, Hasbro, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is an informal term for equities that investors treat like playthings — picked for novelty, hype, or the chance of a quick pop rather than for underlying business fundamentals. They tend to be small-cap, illiquid, or meme-driven names that exhibit high volatility and elevated risk. The phrase is slang and implies these positions are better suited to speculative trading than long-term, fundamentals-based investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

