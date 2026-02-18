Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.97. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $6.9950, with a volume of 22,497,232 shares traded.

Mister Car Wash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mister Car Wash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive buyout: Leonard Green & Partners agreed to acquire the outstanding public shares for $7.00 per share (LGP already owns ~67% of MCW). The deal sets a clear cash exit price for remaining public holders and is the primary driver of today’s share rise. Mister Car Wash to Be Taken Private

Definitive buyout: Leonard Green & Partners agreed to acquire the outstanding public shares for $7.00 per share (LGP already owns ~67% of MCW). The deal sets a clear cash exit price for remaining public holders and is the primary driver of today’s share rise. Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY results showed continued growth: Q4 net revenues rose 4% to $261.2M, full?year revenue topped $1.05B (first time >$1B), adjusted EBITDA increased ~10% in Q4 and ~8% for the year, and Unlimited Wash Club memberships grew 7% to ~2.3M — supporting the company’s recurring?revenue thesis. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 and FY results showed continued growth: Q4 net revenues rose 4% to $261.2M, full?year revenue topped $1.05B (first time >$1B), adjusted EBITDA increased ~10% in Q4 and ~8% for the year, and Unlimited Wash Club memberships grew 7% to ~2.3M — supporting the company’s recurring?revenue thesis. Positive Sentiment: Beat on EPS: Q4 EPS of $0.11 topped the Zacks consensus of $0.10, which bolsters the operational story even though revenue missed estimates by a small margin. Q4 Earnings Beat

Beat on EPS: Q4 EPS of $0.11 topped the Zacks consensus of $0.10, which bolsters the operational story even though revenue missed estimates by a small margin. Neutral Sentiment: No 2026 outlook / call canceled: Management canceled the earnings call and declined to provide 2026 guidance because of the transaction — reduces near?term transparency even though it’s standard during M&A processes. Earnings Release (call canceled)

No 2026 outlook / call canceled: Management canceled the earnings call and declined to provide 2026 guidance because of the transaction — reduces near?term transparency even though it’s standard during M&A processes. Neutral Sentiment: Operational notes: comps rose modestly (Q4 comps +1.6%), the company opened new locations (net +34 in 2025) and completed sale?leasebacks to monetise assets — positive for scale but showing moderate same?store demand. Operational Highlights

Operational notes: comps rose modestly (Q4 comps +1.6%), the company opened new locations (net +34 in 2025) and completed sale?leasebacks to monetise assets — positive for scale but showing moderate same?store demand. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations: two law firms have launched fairness/fiduciary?duty probes into the sale price and process, which could lead to litigation, delays, or a negotiated change to deal terms. That introduces legal risk and potential deal uncertainty. M&A Class Action Firm Investigation Ademi Firm Investigation

Shareholder investigations: two law firms have launched fairness/fiduciary?duty probes into the sale price and process, which could lead to litigation, delays, or a negotiated change to deal terms. That introduces legal risk and potential deal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet & liquidity flags: cash fell to ~$28.5M from $67.5M year?over?year and rent expense rose (more sale?leaseback/lease liabilities), which investors should watch when assessing leverage and cash needs under private ownership. Financials / Balance Sheet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 16.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 18,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

