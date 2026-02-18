BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $21.40. BioAge Labs shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 829,123 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BIOA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get BioAge Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIOA

BioAge Labs Trading Up 0.6%

Insider Activity at BioAge Labs

The firm has a market cap of $708.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

In related news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $441,437.60. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,228. 20.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioAge Labs by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAge Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAge Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.