Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,065 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 98,592 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Perfect during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Perfect during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the period.
Perfect stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. Perfect has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.
The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.
