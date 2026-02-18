Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,065 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 98,592 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Perfect during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Perfect during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Get Perfect alerts:

Perfect Stock Up 5.7%

Perfect stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. Perfect has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PERF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perfect

Perfect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.