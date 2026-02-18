OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $21.43. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $21.5430, with a volume of 563,522 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 7.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 154,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,165.22. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $180,977.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,400. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,213,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after buying an additional 2,499,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,055,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,575,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

